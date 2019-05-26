Kansas City Star Obituaries
Kimberly Ann Johnson

Kimberly Ann Johnson Obituary
Kimberly Ann Johnson Kimberly Ann Johnson, 60, passed away May 23, 2019. Visitation: Tuesday, May 28th, 6 8 P.M., Funeral: Wednesday, May 29th, 2 P.M. Burial to follow at Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cemetery, 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd., KCMO 64133. Kimberly is preceded in death by her husband, Barrett V. Johnson and son, Michael B. Johnson. Left to cherish her memory: son, Robert Johnson; daughter, Jennifer Kelly and husband Dustin; grandchildren: Lucas and Jackson Dustin; brothers, Richard Lemken and wife Carol and James Lemken; sister, Beverly Rheuport and other loving family and friends. Condolences may be shared at www.floralhillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 26, 2019
