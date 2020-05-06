Kimberly Anne (Marx) Perez Kimberly Anne (Marx) Perez, 51, of Prairie Village, KS passed away on April 28th, 2020. A small private service will be held at 3pm on Thursday, May 7th. You are invited to join the service which will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/Mcgilley-State-Line-Chapel-116568315070671. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Kim was born November 1, 1968 to the delight of Kenneth and Judy Marx. Kim was a happy and beautiful lady. She attended St. Ann's Catholic School. She spent her summers as a child playing golf, tennis and swimming at Milburn Country Club. Family vacations to Minnesota with cousins were a highlight of her childhood. She graduated from Bishop Miege High School in 1986. Kim attended the University of Kansas and graduated from Kansas City Kansas Community College nursing program. She became a dedicated and compassionate nurse. She spent the majority of her career at Shawnee Mission Medical Center. The last 20 years she has enjoyed spending time with her family and friends at Lake Viking. She was married to Daniel Perez and raised one son, Charlie Perez age 19 who was her pride and joy. She was the sunshine to all who knew her. Her smile and laugh were her trademarks. She enjoyed music, Kansas City sports, and watching her son grow up. Kim was preceded in death by her grandparents. She is survived by her son Charles Nelson Perez "Charlie", and his father Daniel Perez; her parents Kenny and Judy Marx; brothers Kenny and Eddie (Katie) Marx; niece and nephews, Trey, Victoria, George, Tommy, Jack, and Patrick and her many lifelong friends. Lieu of flowers, the family would suggest donations to Charlie's education at Learning Quest, PO Box 29202, Shawnee Mission, KS, 66201. Please specify Account # 690122374-01. Please share a memory at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel. com.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 6, 2020.