Kimberly Blakley Rea Kimberly Blakley Rea, 55, of Topeka, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020. She was born May 23, 1964, in Kansas City, Missouri, the daughter of Thomas Blakley and Janet Keeler. Survivors include her husband, Greg Lombard Rea; daughters, Tiffany Rea, Zoe Rea, Hannah Rea and son, Alex Rea and her parents. A Memorial Service will be at 11:00 am., Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 1880 SW Gage, Topeka. Private interment took place at Heart Land Prairie Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Disciple Center at Camp Tawakoni, 8492 SW Tawakoni Rd, Augusta, KS 67010 or to Kansas Children's Service League, 3545 SW 5th St, Topeka, KS 66606. Penwell-Gabel is in charge of arrangements. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 22, 2020
