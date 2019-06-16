Kimberly Jeanne (Waite) Cason-Stevermer Kimberly Jeanne (Waite) Cason-Stevermer, 60, passed away suddenly and peacefully in her home surrounded by her immediate and loving family in Shawnee, Kansas the evening of Thursday, June 13th. She was born January 20th, 1959, in St. Louis, Missouri to Ladonne Roth Waite and Robert Waite. Kimberly pursued teaching special education at the University of Missouri. She received a Master of Arts in Reading Education. January 2nd, 1985, she gave birth to her son Nicholas. She taught seventh-grade special education in the Raytown School District for twenty-six years. In 2011, she buried her son close to where she grew up in St. Louis, Missouri. In 2013, she retired from teaching in Lee's Summit, Missouri, and continued to substitute teach in the Lee's Summit School District. She loved her calling as a teacher. She and Kim Owen were married September 23rd, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. She is predeceased by her son Nicholas Robb Smith, and her mother Ladonne Roth Waite. She is survived by her loving husband Kim Owen Stevermer, her stepchildren Owen, Gene, and Klara Stevermer, her father Robert Wayne (Bud) and her stepmother Margaret Waite. Also surviving are her brother and wife Kelly and Sally Waite, her sister and husband Libby and Hoke Fisher, her four nephews and four nieces, and her three great-nieces and great nephew. A visitation and prayer service will be held at Amos Funeral Home in Shawnee, Kansas from 5pm-8pm on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. To conclude the visitation a memorial prayer service will begin at 7:30pm. There will be a visitation at Schrader Funeral Home in Ballwin, Missouri at 10am, a service at 11:30, and a procession to Bellerive Gardens Cemetery in Creve Coeur, Missouri on Thursday, June 20, 2019 Kimberly will be laid to rest beside her son Nicholas. Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to . Condolences may be shared online at www.amosfamily.com.

