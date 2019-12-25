|
|
Kimberly L. (Storer) Aguilar Kimberly L. (Storer) Aguilar of Overland Park, KS passed away on December 21, 2019 at Kansas City Hospice House in Kansas City, MO after a 22 year battle with Breast Cancer. She was born in Kansas City, MO to Georgia (Troxel) Storer and Lee Storer on October 24, 1957. She graduated from Shawnee Mission East High School in Prairie Village, KS and attended Emporia State College in Emporia, KS. Kim graduated from the Dental Hygiene Program at Johnson County Community College in 1979 and was a Dental Hygienist for 22 years, retiring in 2001. Kim enjoyed sailing, gardening, cooking, crafts, traveling, British sports cars and her kitty cats. She was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority at Emporia State College, the Kansas City Triumph Sports Car Club and the Kansas City MG Car Club. She is preceded in death by her Mother and Father, Maternal and Paternal Grandparents, two Uncles and two Aunts. She is survived by her husband Robert (Bobby) Aguilar of 35 years, her Uncle Wendel Troxel, Aunt Willa Troxel, Aunt Mary Troxel and many cousins. Visitation will be held at Maple Hill Funeral Home, on Monday December 30, 2019 from 6:00 -8:00PM with a rosary at 7:30PM. A Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Name Catholic Church at 10:00AM, on Tuesday, December 31st with burial following at Leavenworth National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Kansas City Hospice House or Great Plains SPCA Pet Adoption Center.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 25, 2019