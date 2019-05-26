|
Kimberly Marie Johnson Kimberly Marie Johnson, (aka, "KJ" "Kage"), 56, passed away on April 19, 2019 at St. Joseph Medical Center. Born in Kansas City in 1962. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joanie and Edward Johnson, her grandparents, Marie and Obie Johnson, and brother, Michael Johnson. She is survived by her son, Jason Sanders. During her life she was a loving mother, a gifted singer and musician who performed throughout the US. Kage later became a dedicated and skillful employee trainer and was admired and respected for her attention to detail and indelible spirit. She made an unforgettable mark on those she touched throughout her life. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Tower Tavern, 401 E 31st Street, Kansas City, MO 64108.Kimberly Marie Johnson ,
Published in Kansas City Star on May 26, 2019