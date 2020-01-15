|
Kitty Hellmer Kitty Hellmer 90, of Roeland Park, KS passed away on December 21, 2019 at The Plaza at Santa Marta in Olathe, KS. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30am, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 13615 W 92nd Street, Lenexa, KS. A visitation will precede the mass at 9:30am, then a rosary at 10:10am, burial will be at Leavenworth National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the , 3846 W 75th St #4126, Prairie Village, KS 66208. Mrs. Hellmer was born in Seneca, KS on January 6, 1929 to G. John Strathman and Rosanna (Quinlan) Strathman. Kitty graduated from Kansas State University. She was active in the St. Agnes Catholic Church Altar Society, the Mustangs Square Dance Club and many activities at Santa Marta. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 54 years Gilbert Hellmer and survived by eight children: Annette Moran and her husband David, of Manhattan, KS, John Hellmer, of Shawnee, KS, Dennis Hellmer and his wife Patricia of Ft. Collins, CO, Brian Hellmer of Ottawa, KS, Bruce Hellmer and his wife Melissa, of Lee's Summit, MO, Tom Hellmer and his wife Connie, of Woodbridge, VA, Rozanne Megee and her husband Robert, of Overland Park, KS, James Hellmer and his wife Patricia, of Highlands Ranch, CO, 15 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Condolences may be left online at www.mcgilleyhoge.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 15, 2020