|
|
Kitty Sue (Baker) Oswalt Kitty Sue (Baker) Oswalt, 76, of Belton, MO, passed away on January 2, 2020 from cancer. Funeral Service will be 2:00p.m. Monday, January 6, 2020 at Mt. Moriah Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, KCMO, 64131. Memorial contributions may be made to KC Hospice House and Palliative Care, 12000 Wornall Road, Kansas City, MO 64145. Kitty was born on February 16, 1943, in Clayton, New Mexico, the daughter of Mildred Josephine Baker. Kitty graduated Westport High School in 1961 and married John Oswalt on July 1, 1962. Kitty enjoyed several careers in her lifetime, she was a beautician, real estate agent and spent several years as an Administrative Assistant at Mission Plastics/Vector Tool. Kitty loved spending time with family and friends, was an amazing cook, bowled on leagues, and playing canasta with lifelong friends. Kitty was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to so many. She was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Oswalt; mother, Mildred J. Baker; and grandson, Adam Emeola. She is survived by her sister, Jackie Johnson (John); daughter, Pamela Evans (Britt); daughter, Vicki Emeola (Scott); grandchildren; Brittney Ivey (Justin), Zachary Evans, Emily Evans, and Bethany Emeola, two great granddaughters Oaklie and Ainsley Ivey, extended family and friends. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mtmoriah.net for the Oswalt family.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 3, 2020