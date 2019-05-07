Kory Lane Lundy Kory Lane Lundy, Son of Madelyn and C.B., was born June 23, 1962. His education started at Rollins Elementary before the family moved to Gladstone, MO continuing at Chapel Hill, Antioch Junior High followed by Oak Park High School before graduating from Northwest Missouri State University. He then joined his Dad, C.B. at American Sign Specialties a family business. Kory was employed at DST for 23 years. He played baseball and basketball in high school and enjoyed all sports. He mentored many lives through coaching; Ban Johnson League and Little League Baseball. Kory loved to watch the St. Louis Blues Hockey Games with, Daughter, Jenna and Chief Sunday gatherings with family and friends. He loved the family lake house spending many special times with family and friends fishing and boating. Kory was preceded in death by his Dad, C.B. Survivors include his Daughter, Jenna (Friend, Jeremy); his Mom, Madelyn; Brother, Cary (Christine); Sister, Shari (Don) McNally; Nephew and Nieces, J.D., Kiely, Nathan, Joe, Dannie (Luke), Taylor, Carli, and Clell, Aunts, Uncles, Numerous Friends and Co-Workers. Celebration of Life services will be 10 AM Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at White Chapel Funeral Home. The Family will receive friends from 5-9 PM Tuesday May 7, 2019 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Family for Scholarship in Kory's name. Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.dwnwhitechapel.com (Arr. White Chapel Funeral Home, 6600 N. Antioch Rd., Gladstone, MO 64119, 816-452-8419)



