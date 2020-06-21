Kristi Koontz
Kristi Marie Koontz Kristi Marie Koontz, 67, Kristi Marie Koontz, wife of William (Bill) Koontz of Platte City, Mo., got her promotion to heaven on June 11, 2020. A memorial service will be held at Mt Zion Baptist Church, 5705 Hwy Z, Edgerton, Mo, on June 23, 2020 at 11:00am. Visitation will be at 10:00am at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt Zion Baptist Church, earmarked for The Awana Clubs.

Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 21, 2020.
