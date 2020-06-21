Kristi Koontz

Kristi Marie Koontz Kristi Marie Koontz, 67, Kristi Marie Koontz, wife of William (Bill) Koontz of Platte City, Mo., got her promotion to heaven on June 11, 2020. A memorial service will be held at Mt Zion Baptist Church, 5705 Hwy Z, Edgerton, Mo, on June 23, 2020 at 11:00am. Visitation will be at 10:00am at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt Zion Baptist Church, earmarked for The Awana Clubs.



