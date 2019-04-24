Home

Kristin A. Ruwart Kristin A. Ruwart of Kansas City, MO was born December 28, 1961 and passed on April 21, 2019. Kristin attended Southwest High School. She loved to cook, bake and was a friend to everyone she met. Kristin was preceded in death by her father, Robert Ruwart, mother Marilyn Ruwart, and brother Robert Ruwart. Kristin is survived by her husband Sammy Moreno, daughter Lauren, brothers Joe and Jake, and grandchildren Helena and Compton.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 24, 2019
