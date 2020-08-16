1/
Kristine A. McMaster
Kristine A. McMaster Kristine passed away Aug 4, 2020 at age 72. She was preceded in death by her parents Earl (Mac) and Anna (Merdian) McMaster. Kris had a kind heart, a wonderful smile, a strong faith, and the joy and wonder of a child. She laughed easily and found something good in almost everyone. Kris was born in Peoria, IL and grew up nearby in Bartonville. When her mother passed away, Kris and her brother John moved to Overland Park, KS to live with Donald (Anna's brother) and Lois Merdian's family. Kris worked at Valley View Bank (Overland Park) for 43 years and attended Church of the Holy Cross. Kris made many friends and loved music. She enjoyed concerts and occasional travel. Kris retired in 2014 and moved to a graduated care facility in Raymore, MO, where she made many new friends. She will be missed by all who loved her including her brother John (& Roberta) McMaster, her broad extended Illinois Merdian family (numerous cousins and their spouses), her adopted Kansas Merdian family (Aunt Lois, cousins Stuart (& Sharon), Diane (& Jason), Bob (& Gretchen), a nephew, many second cousins, and her friends. The family is grateful to all who loved and supported Kris on her journey. Arrangements: Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, Missouri 816.322.5278

Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cullen Funeral Home, Inc. - Raymore
612 W. Foxwood Dr.
Raymore, MO 64083
(816) 322-5278
