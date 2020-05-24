Kristine M. Simkins Kristine M. Simkins, 75, of Olathe, Kansas passed away on May 18, 2020 due to cancer. A Private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial Contributions may be made to Olathe Hospice House or Harvesters Food Bank. Kris was born on July 4, 1944 in Omaha, Nebraska. She was a kindergarten and special education teacher at Hickman Mills School for 35 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Betty Eskesen and her husband, Lawrence Simkins. She is survived by her stepsons, Lee (Cheryl) Simkins, Jeff (Debbie) Simkins, three grandchildren, Rebecca (Tyler) Randall, Christopher Simkins, Makenzie Simkins, her beloved dog Katie, and many special friends. Special Thanks to Olathe Hospice House for their endless love and care. Online condolences may be made at www.mtmoriah.net
Published in Kansas City Star on May 24, 2020.