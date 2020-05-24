Kristine M. Simkins
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kristine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kristine M. Simkins Kristine M. Simkins, 75, of Olathe, Kansas passed away on May 18, 2020 due to cancer. A Private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial Contributions may be made to Olathe Hospice House or Harvesters Food Bank. Kris was born on July 4, 1944 in Omaha, Nebraska. She was a kindergarten and special education teacher at Hickman Mills School for 35 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Betty Eskesen and her husband, Lawrence Simkins. She is survived by her stepsons, Lee (Cheryl) Simkins, Jeff (Debbie) Simkins, three grandchildren, Rebecca (Tyler) Randall, Christopher Simkins, Makenzie Simkins, her beloved dog Katie, and many special friends. Special Thanks to Olathe Hospice House for their endless love and care. Online condolences may be made at www.mtmoriah.net


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved