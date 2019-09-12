Home

Kristy Anne Jennings

Kristy Anne Jennings Kristy Anne Jennings (nee Tucker), affectionately known as Kris, passed away at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, MA on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the age of 55. The visitation will be held at Paul Ippolito Summit Memorial, 7 Summit Ave., Summit, NJ on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 6:30 8:30 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to gather for the funeral service at Presbyterian Church at New Providence, 1307 Springfield Ave., New Providence, NJ on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:00 AM followed by the burial at St. Teresa's Cemetery, Summit. For directions or to send condolences please visit www.ippolitofuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Kris' memory to https://www.dana-farber.org/ or https://www.brighamandwomens.org/
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 12, 2019
