Krystal Kollean (Knoth) Blessing Obituary
Krystal Kollean (Knoth) Blessing 1956-2019 Krystal Kollean (Knoth) Blessing, 62, St. Joseph, Missouri, went to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday, March 23, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Krystal (Kay Kay) was born the daughter of Louis J. and Roma L. Knoth on May 7, 1956. Krystal was blessed in life with a caring, loving spirit, as well as a sense of humor that never faded, even in the end. Survivors include her brothers, Jess F. Knoth (Shari), Joseph A. Knoth (Stephanie), Timothy V. Knoth (Karlenne); sisters, Kimberly K. Jones (Paul), Karen K. Vanderpool (Chris); son, Shawn Blessing and granddaughter, Tinslee; Wally and Jeni Miller and grandson, Mason; 5 nieces, 4 nephews and more friends than we can count. Farewell Services 11:00A.M. Saturday, Oak Christian Church, 8875 W Highway 6, Amity, MO 64422. She was very proud of the ministry work her niece and husband started in the Kansas City area and for those wishing to make a memorial contribution in lieu of flowers, please mail them to Freedom Hoops, P.O. Box 4074, Overland Park, KS 66204 or donate online at freedomhoops.org/give. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 26, 2019
