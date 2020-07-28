1/1
Kum Chu Kim
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kum's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kum Chu Kim Kum Chu Kim, longtime resident of Junction City, Kansas, passed away at Advent Health Shawnee Mission on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 with her family by her side. She is preceded in death by her parents Yong Bong Kim and Ok Sun Ahn. She leaves behind her three devoted daughters, Kumi Un, Ju Hui Sirithasack and So Hui Un, along with her husband, Hui Yong Un, son-in-law Von Sirithasack, and grandchildren Jet and Luna. She is also survived by her two younger sisters Un Chu Freeman, Sun Chu Yu and brother Dong Hwan Kim, and many loving family and friends. Kum Chu was born on June 9, 1952, in Gangwon-Do, South Korea. She moved to Junction City, Kansas in 1979, where she was an entrepreneur and ran a number of small businesses. She was a very committed member of the Korean United Methodist Church of Junction City where she was admired for her service to the community and anyone in need. Kum Chu was also very committed to her large extended family. She loved to sing and especially enjoyed spending time with her two young grandchildren, who adored her. Her family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the team at Indian Creek Healthcare Center and DaVita Johnson County for taking the utmost care of their mom for the past 14 years. Services and visitation were held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf, Overland Park, Kansas 66210.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens
11200 Metcalf Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66210
(913) 451-1860
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved