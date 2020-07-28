Kum Chu Kim Kum Chu Kim, longtime resident of Junction City, Kansas, passed away at Advent Health Shawnee Mission on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 with her family by her side. She is preceded in death by her parents Yong Bong Kim and Ok Sun Ahn. She leaves behind her three devoted daughters, Kumi Un, Ju Hui Sirithasack and So Hui Un, along with her husband, Hui Yong Un, son-in-law Von Sirithasack, and grandchildren Jet and Luna. She is also survived by her two younger sisters Un Chu Freeman, Sun Chu Yu and brother Dong Hwan Kim, and many loving family and friends. Kum Chu was born on June 9, 1952, in Gangwon-Do, South Korea. She moved to Junction City, Kansas in 1979, where she was an entrepreneur and ran a number of small businesses. She was a very committed member of the Korean United Methodist Church of Junction City where she was admired for her service to the community and anyone in need. Kum Chu was also very committed to her large extended family. She loved to sing and especially enjoyed spending time with her two young grandchildren, who adored her. Her family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the team at Indian Creek Healthcare Center and DaVita Johnson County for taking the utmost care of their mom for the past 14 years. Services and visitation were held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf, Overland Park, Kansas 66210.