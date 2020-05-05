Kurt Wayne Young Kurt Wayne Young, 60, died peacefully on April 25th, 2020. The family will be having a Celebration of Life tentatively scheduled for June 13th from 11 - 2 pm at Cider Hill Family Orchard (3341 N 139th St. Kansas City, Kansas). Kurt was born on March 23rd, 1960 in Kansas City, Kansas to Keith and Patricia Young. He graduated from Basehor High School as Class President. He earned his Bachelor's Degree from Emporia State University and received his Master's Degree from UMKC with dual honors. He also attained his CDA, Certified Data Auditor. Served as on the Board of Directors for I.S.S.A. (Information Systems Security Association). He was a Big Brother in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program to Jeb Fairchild. Kurt also helped with The Special Olympics and was an NSCD handicap ski instructor. He loved the outdoors racing motocross, fishing, hunting, water skiing, snow skiing with his sons and family, hiking, riding motorcycles, boating, and the Colorado mountains. He enjoyed playing rugby at Emporia State. He was also an avid Chiefs and Royals fan. Kurt is survived by his loving wife, Jeri Young, beloved sons Dylan (Ali) Young of Tonganoxie, and Colton Young of Overland Park, parents Keith and Patricia Young of Basehor, sister Kathy (Bill) Kehr of Wichita, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 5, 2020.