Kyle David Winslow Gone way too soon, passing away in Mesa, AZ on 8/28/19, heaven gained an angel. Kyle, 26, leaves behind his parents, Jay & Chris Winslow; brothers, Nate (Florency), Jake (Carissa); nieces, Natalia, Camila; nephews, Andres, Whit; grandfather, Bill Schleicher; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visitation from 3:00 to 4:00 pm Saturday, 9/14/19 at Amos Funeral Home, Shawnee, KS with a memorial service to follow at 4:00 PM. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 8, 2019