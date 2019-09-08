Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
4:00 PM
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kyle Winslow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kyle David Winslow

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kyle David Winslow Obituary
Kyle David Winslow Gone way too soon, passing away in Mesa, AZ on 8/28/19, heaven gained an angel. Kyle, 26, leaves behind his parents, Jay & Chris Winslow; brothers, Nate (Florency), Jake (Carissa); nieces, Natalia, Camila; nephews, Andres, Whit; grandfather, Bill Schleicher; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visitation from 3:00 to 4:00 pm Saturday, 9/14/19 at Amos Funeral Home, Shawnee, KS with a memorial service to follow at 4:00 PM. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kyle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Amos Family Funeral Home
Download Now