L. Clay Barton L. Clay Barton, of Lee's Summit, MO, passed away on May 3, 2020, at his home. Clay was born June 30, 1948, in Clark, Missouri, to A. Clay and Dorothea Barton. He received his BA from the University of Missouri- Columbia, in 1970 as well as a Juris Doctorate in 1973. While at Mizzou, Clay met the love of his life, Katherine Stone, and they were married in August 1970. After law school, Clay and Katherine settled in Oak Grove, Missouri, where Clay practiced law for forty-five years. He served as a President of Missouri Municipal Attorneys and represented local communities, small businesses, financial institutions and families in a wide array of matters with integrity and compassion alongside his partners at Barton, Hall and Schnieders. Clay served on the Board of Powell Gardens, St Mary's Hospital, Centerpoint Hospital, and the United Way of Greater Kansas City. He was also the past President of the Comprehensive Mental Health Association. Clay is survived by his wife, Katherine Barton of Lee's Summit, Missouri; his daughter Elizabeth (married to Brian) Ubell of Houston, Texas; and son Drew (married to Tom Sullivan) Barton of Chicago, Illinois. He treasured his grandchildren: William (12) and Andrew (9) and Katherine (5) Ubell of Houston, Texas; and Cooper Sullivan (26) of Chicago, Illinois. He is also survived by one sister: Patricia (married to John) Ivy of Laurens, South Carolina; one brother-in-law William Stone; and many dear friends who were a constant source of support and joy for him and eager listeners to his numerous stories. He was preceded in death by his brother Lanny Lee Barton and his parents. Due to guidance on gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will hold a private service at a later date. His ashes will reside at Powell Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to the Community Services League of Eastern Jackson County, Oak Grove School District Education Foundation or Powell Gardens. Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO 816-690-4441



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store