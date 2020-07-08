1/
L. Elkinton Debbie
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share L.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Debbie L. Elkinton Debbie L. Elkinton passed away July 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by daughter Tracy; parents Lawrence and Jackie (Britt) Spitler, and brother Richard Spitler, Debbie is survived by her husband, Eldon, children Steve, Jeff, Mark, Julie Elkinton-Strausbaugh, and 9 grandchildren. Visitation is Thursday, July 9 from 5-8pm, Rosary is Friday, July 10 at 9:30am followed by Mass at 10:00. All activities are at Divine Mercy in Gardner, KS. For further information on Debbie's life and legacy, please visit kcfuneral.com KC Funeral Directors 913-262-6310

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kansas City Funeral Directors, Inc
4880 Shawnee Drive
Kansas City, KS 66106
913-262-6310
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved