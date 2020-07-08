Debbie L. Elkinton Debbie L. Elkinton passed away July 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by daughter Tracy; parents Lawrence and Jackie (Britt) Spitler, and brother Richard Spitler, Debbie is survived by her husband, Eldon, children Steve, Jeff, Mark, Julie Elkinton-Strausbaugh, and 9 grandchildren. Visitation is Thursday, July 9 from 5-8pm, Rosary is Friday, July 10 at 9:30am followed by Mass at 10:00. All activities are at Divine Mercy in Gardner, KS. For further information on Debbie's life and legacy, please visit kcfuneral.com
KC Funeral Directors 913-262-6310