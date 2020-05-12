L. Marie Giangalanti
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share L.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Luella Marie Giangalanti Luella Marie Giangalanti, 82, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2020. Due to the current pandemic, funeral services will be private with burial at Mt. Saint Mary's Cemetery. Contributions are suggested to Elara Caring Hospice. Marie was born November 23, 1937, in Kansas City, MO, to the late Jack and Mary (Messina) Giangalanti and worked her entire career at Southwestern Bell before retiring. She was a longtime member of Holy Cross Parish and later Holy Rosary Parish and enjoyed visiting the casinos and playing slot machines. Marie was preceded in death by her great-nieces Alayna and Aleecia. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law Jack and Carol Giangalanti; nieces and nephews Mary and Vito Brancato, Gina Giangalanti, Jack Joseph Jr. and Amy Giangalanti; great-niece and great-nephews Faith and Isaiah Brancato, Dominic Jones; and many cousins and friends. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
(816) 471-2844
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved