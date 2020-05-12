Luella Marie Giangalanti Luella Marie Giangalanti, 82, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2020. Due to the current pandemic, funeral services will be private with burial at Mt. Saint Mary's Cemetery. Contributions are suggested to Elara Caring Hospice. Marie was born November 23, 1937, in Kansas City, MO, to the late Jack and Mary (Messina) Giangalanti and worked her entire career at Southwestern Bell before retiring. She was a longtime member of Holy Cross Parish and later Holy Rosary Parish and enjoyed visiting the casinos and playing slot machines. Marie was preceded in death by her great-nieces Alayna and Aleecia. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law Jack and Carol Giangalanti; nieces and nephews Mary and Vito Brancato, Gina Giangalanti, Jack Joseph Jr. and Amy Giangalanti; great-niece and great-nephews Faith and Isaiah Brancato, Dominic Jones; and many cousins and friends. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com
Published in Kansas City Star on May 12, 2020.