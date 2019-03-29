LaDonne Mullen LaDonne Mullen, 85, passed away March 26, 2019. Visitation will be from 6-8PM Sunday, March 31, 2019 at McGilley State Line Chapel where the Rosary will be said at 5:30PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10AM Monday, April 1, 2019 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Entombment will follow in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum. LaDonne was born in Dexter, MO and had lived in this area most of her life. She graduated from the Univ. of Missouri Columbia with a BS Degree in Education and Early Childhood Development. LaDonne was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. In 1956 she married the love of her life, Frank M. Mullen. Before beginning their own family, LaDonne taught 5 years in the K.C. and Shawnee Mission school districts. The greatest joy of her life was being a wife and a mother to her three sons. When her boys got older, she returned to her passion of teaching children and taught at Colonial Presbyterian pre-school for 20 years, touching many lives and making lifetime friendships. She enjoyed her volunteer work with Ladies of Charity, Children's Mercy Hospital and the gift shop at St. Joseph Medical Center. She was also a member of Friends of Art and Friends of the Symphony. LaDonne was known for her great smile and positive attitude on life. She would like her remembrance to be that she was kind to others. LaDonne was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Frank Mullen; her parents, a brother John and a brother in law, John Scholten. She is survived by her sons, Mike (Patty), Tom (Laurie) and Tim (Becky); her sister, Joye Scholten; a brother, Mike (Mary Beth) Bailey and 6 grandchildren.

