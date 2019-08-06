Kansas City Star Obituaries
White Chapel Funeral Home
LaGreta L. Taul

LaGreta L. Taul Obituary
LaGreta L. Taul LaGreta L. Taul, a 95 year old Gladstone, MO resident, passed away on August 2, 2019. Mrs. Taul was born on September 17, 1923 in Kansas City, MO the daughter of Arlen and Leota (Chinn) Donaldson. She graduated from North Kansas City High School. She was married to R.C. Taul in 1947. She was the oldest living member of the First United Methodist Church of North Kansas City. In addition to her church work, she volunteered at the Y.W.C.A., North Kansas City Hospital Auxiliary, North Kansas City Historical Society, as well as other organizations within North Kansas City. She is survived by one son, Steve Taul and his wife, Jeri; two grandsons, Geoff Taul and his wife, Jessica and Blake Taul and his wife, Kristin; and two great granddaughters, Palmer Taul and Chandler Taul. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "R.C." Taul; sister, Arlene Barfield (Bill); and sister in law, Norma Marshall (Kenny). A private family burial will be held at White Chapel Cemetery.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 6, 2019
