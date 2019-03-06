Lana Louise Carlson Lana Louise Carlson, 77, of Kansas City North, died March 3, 2019, surrounded by her family. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday at 5:00 p.m., at St. Charles Borromeo Parish, 900 NE Shady Lane Dr., Kansas City, MO. Lana was born October 16, 1941, to Kenneth & Nola Leonard in Kansas City, MO. She attended Paseo High School in Kansas City, Central Missouri State University in Warrensburg, and Rockhurst University in Kansas City. Lana taught high school in Rock Island, IL. In the mid 70's Lana directed the day care center where her husband Richard was pastor. She eventually found her way back to her students and spent the next 30 years at St. Pius X High School, where she taught English, advised both the yearbook and newspaper, and was Student Council advisor. She oversaw countless dances, student events, and spaghetti dinners. Her calling was her students and she embraced them with her love of education but most importantly with her love of them as people. Lana felt it was very important to reach kids where they were and embrace their passions. Lana's passion was her family, especially her grandchildren. She didn't miss a sporting event, martial arts event, vacation, or party. Lana shared her teaching talents while homeschooling her grand-daughters. Lana was grandma to anyone who was part of her grandchildren's lives, they felt her love. Lana was preceded in death by her husband Richard. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Geoffrey and Susan Carlson; grandchildren Brenna and Rheya; daughter and son-in-law Sara and Ed Meinking; grandchildren Andrew and Emma. Lana has a sister she loved, Linda Martin and husband Rick Martin. Lana's nieces and nephews touched her life and she enjoyed hosting events in their lives:Sean and Kristina Martin, Angie and Mark Hill, Linda Divine and Bob Wiltshire, Dale Morris and Lynne Garell, Kathy Morris and Bob Kraus, Sharon Divine, Anthony and Mary Gorman. Family was everything to Lana.

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 6, 2019