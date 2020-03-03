|
|
Lane Ward Harold Lane Ward Harold, 91, of Blue Springs, MO, passed away on February 26, 2020. Lane was born February 5, 1929, in Russell, KS, the son of Ward L. Harold and Beulah E. (Roe) Harold. Education included Russell School District through the 10th grade. His family moved and he graduated from Beloit High School, where he was senior class President. At KU, he earned both bachelor's degree and master's degree in chemical engineering. On April 21, 1956, in Independence, MO, he married Ruth I. Elser, and to this union were born a son and daughter. Lane's career included chemical engineering roles with Continental Oil, Standard Oil of Indiana, Gustin-Bacon CertainTeed Saint-Gobain, Burns & McDonnell, Black & Veatch, and Farmland Industries in research & development. After 36 years with Farmland, he retired in 1987. Post-retirement, he and his wife owned and operated the Woodstock Bed & Breakfast in Independence for nine years. Lane was a member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers. As an AARP instructor, he taught their "55 Alive" driver's education program. He was a man of faith - he served as a high priest for the Remnant Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, as well as a member of the First Presidency and then the Everlasting Church of Jesus Christ in the Latter Day. His proudest role would be a loving "Grandpa" to four grandchildren and four great-granddaughters. Lane enjoyed building model trains, gardening, writing, editing and teaching. He always took the opportunity to learn something new, and to teach others in his kind, patient way. He is fondly remembered for continuously seeking to connect with others, his sterling work ethic and his genuine, caring demeanor. Lane is survived by his wife of nearly 64 years, Ruth Harold of the home; son, Dr. Ralph Harold (wife Carla) of Blue Springs, MO; daughter, Dr. Janet Richards of Independence, MO; four grandchildren, Allison Webber, Pharm.D. (husband Dustin) of Cape Girardeau, MO, Andrew Harold of Kansas City, MO, Greg Richards (wife Hollie) of Lee's Summit, MO, and Brandon Richards (wife Molly) of Blue Springs, MO; four great-granddaughters, Logan Webber, Ava Richards, Ariya Richards, and Alexa Richards; nephew, James Elser; and many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ward and Beulah Harold; and nephew, Robert Elser. Services will be Sunday, March 8 with visitation from 2:00pm- 3:30pm and Memorial Service immediately following at The Blue Springs Remnant Church, 5555 NW Valley View Rd, Blue Springs, MO 64015. The family will receive friends from 2:00pm until service time. Contributions in lieu of flowers are suggested to the . Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 3, 2020