Lanora G. Moore Lanora G. Moore, age 77, passed away at home in Mission on December 2, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. Lanora studied philosophy at KU and the University of Washington. She worked at Midwest Research Institute in the word processing department from 1974 until her retirement in 1997. She loved reading, especially science fiction, feeding her backyard birds, and caring for her cat. Lanora was preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Altheda Bishop, and her brother Richard Bishop. She is survived by her daughter Kira (Thomas) Barnes of Rochester, NY, her sister April (Eric Van Horn) Bishop, two nephews, several cousins, and several neighbors and longtime friends. In lieu of funeral services, those wishing to honor her may donate to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology or the University of Kansas Libraries.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 8, 2019
