LapKuk Chang LapKuk Chow Chang of Kansas City, Missouri passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.She was born on February 13, 1926 in Shandong, China. She was the definition of a true family matriarch - loving and firm; wise and funny; loved and respected. Her story is the embodiment of the American Dream. She immigrated to Kansas City in 1971 with her husband, Chuen Lock Cheung, and five children with hopes of opportunity and a better life. That life was realized through their business, Princess Garden Chinese restaurant. Established in 1972, Princess Garden is consistently recognized as one of the best restaurants in the Kansas City metropolitan area. With her husband cooking his signature dishes, Lap Kuk managed the daily operations at the restaurant and made sure the family's needs at home were met. Together they built an extraordinary life for themselves and their children. After stepping away from her responsibilities at the restaurant, she and her husband enjoyed travelling the world, large family gatherings and watching their family grow. She lived a full life and will be truly missed by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Chuen Lock Chueng (2011) and son in law, Frank Wong (2012). She is survived by her two sons, Robert (Wendy), Sam (Vivian); 3 daughters, Nancy (Frank) Wong, Sukwan (David) Chiao, Sueka (Sun) Kot; 9 grandchildren, Raymond (Stacey) Chang, Ryan Chang, Sophia Chang, Annie (Jay) Ting, Angela Wong, Calvin Kot, Danny (Amy) Chiao, Darren Chiao, Denise Chiao; and 6 great grandchildren Elle Chang, Isaac Ting, Ivan Ting, Daylin Chiao, Tiverton Chiao, Tauren Chiao. She was an extremely proud mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Out of an abundance of caution due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private services will be held with visitation from 9-10am Monday, June 22nd at Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens followed by a service at 10:00am. Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.johnsoncountychapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 19, 2020.