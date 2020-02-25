|
Larche Farrill Larche Farrill, 79, of Columbia, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Tiger Place Assisted Living. He was born October 27, 1940 in Tulsa, Oklahoma the son of the late Benjamin Farrill and late Margie Eva Shakleford (Larche). He was united in marriage on October 1, 1965 to the love of his life Marianne Farrill (Schmitt), she preceded him in death. Larche dedicated his professional life to his passion of education. He received his Bachelors, Masters and Specialist degrees from Central Missouri State University. He worked his way up from a physical education teacher and retired from the Belton School district as the Assistant Superintendent. He then moved to Columbia, Missouri in 1995 where we went on to work for the Missouri Counsel of School Administrators and later taught classes at William Woods University. Larche won the title of Outstanding Young Educator of the year in 1967. Larche was a member of The St. Thomas More Newman Center, Kiwanis, Jaycee's and Hicks and Chicks Square Dance Club. He spent much of his childhood playing baseball and played semi-pro in Pleasant Hill once stating his greatest sports victory was pitching a no-hitter during that time. Through the years when Larche had free time you would find him on the sideline or coaching his children's or grandchildren's sports, calling a square dance, traveling, playing cards with friends and doting on his family. While education and sports were loves of his, his family was everything and he made them aware of his tremendous love for them. Larche is survived by one son: George Farrill wife Dawn of Centerview, Missouri; one daughter: Stephanie Kelleher husband Jerry of Columbia; and seven grandchildren: Colyn Parker, Colton Farrill, Taylor Farrill-Roberts, Kayla Farrill, Kaitlyn Roberts, Hayden Kelleher and Henry Kelleher. Memorial Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service, 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, MO. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 25, 2020