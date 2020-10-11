1/1
LaRea Rigsby
1957 - 2020

December 23, 1957 - September 4, 2020
Estes Park, Colorado - LaRea Rigsby, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Chaplain James and Judy Collier. She is survived by her husband, Mike Rigsby, daughter, Kimberly (Rigsby) McDaniel, son-in-law, Jared McDaniel and 2 grandchildren, Molly and Max McDaniel. To read her full obituary, please visit www.allnuttestespark.com
Memorial Services will be held for LaRea on Sunday, October 18 at 2:00pm at the American Legion Building, 820 SE Vista Dr, Lee's Summit, MO 64063.
She will be laid to rest on Saturday, October 17 at Brooking Cemetery, 10004 E 53rd St, Raytown, MO 64133. There will be a small graveside service at 10:00am for family and friends who want to attend.


Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Brooking Cemetery
OCT
18
Memorial service
02:00 PM
American Legion Building
