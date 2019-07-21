Larry Bernhardt Larry Bernhardt passed away in peace surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, July 16th at Olathe Medical Center. Larry was born on December 3rd, 1956 to Ralph and Rose Bernhardt in Topeka, Kansas. He graduated from Topeka West High School and later Washburn University. Larry enjoyed 29 years at the Kansas City Star before retiring in 2015. He was a devoted Son, Husband, Father, and Papa. Larry was an avid fan of the Kansas Jayhawks, taking care of his yard, and inappropriate comedies. He is survived by his father Ralph; wife Tammy; children Chris Prester (Jennifer) and Katie Grimes (Dave); sister Patty Desch (Joe) and brother Gary Bernhardt (Jean); grandchildren Caden, Emma, Jacey, Lucy, Jaxson, Sadie, and Nash; and many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews. Larry is preceded by his mother Rose, and brothers Nicky and Jim. Service details are to be determined at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Larry's name to: The Luekemia & Lymphoma Society Mid-America Chapter at donate.lls.org or 6811 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Suite 202, Cloverleaf Building 1, Shawnee Mission, Kansas 66062 Or The University of Kansas Cancer Center at www.kucancercenter.org/give or 3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, Kansas 66160-7220 To leave a message for the family, visit www.PenwellGabelKC.com.

