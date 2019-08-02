|
Larry Butler Kelly Larry Butler Kelly passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 at the age of 71 in Shawnee, Oklahoma. He went to college in Abilene TX, traveled with his band, lived in Colorado and spent two years traveling the country before moving to Lee's Summit in 1987. After working for 25-years with the Unity Crisis Hotline, he moved back to Shawnee to be closer to family. Larry was preceded in death by his parents Elmo and Joyce Kelly. He is survived by his brothers Kent (Nancy) Kelly and Steve (Mary) Kelly, and sister Kay (Johnny) Johnson as well as many nieces and nephews. He will be remembered in a private family memorial.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 2, 2019