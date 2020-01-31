|
Larry Clawson Larry Don Clawson, 61 passed away at his home on Wednesday, Jan 22 2020. He spent his career as a mechanic and then business owner, serving the greater Kansas City area's transportation industry from his North Kansas City truck repair facility for over 25 years. Larry was preceded in death by his two brothers, Bob and Jack Clawson, his sister Julie (infant), as well as his parents, Don and Donna Clawson. Larry is survived by his wife of 40 years, Leslie Clawson. Larry is also survived by his sons, Joshua DeBoer (wife Jennifer), Larry Dale Clawson, and Bradley Clawson; two grandchildren, Andrew and Emma DeBoer; and his siblings Ronald Clawson and Janet Johnson with their children and grandchildren, all of Sedalia Missouri. Larry will be greatly missed by the many lives he touched as a husband, father, brother, competitor, mentor, and friend. Please join us to celebrate his amazing life on Saturday February 1st from 2-6pm. iWerx (Banquet Room) 1520 Clay St North Kansas City, MO 64116 This will be an informal celebration and potluck. Please stop by as you please. Donations can be made to The National Kidney Fund in lieu of flowers.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 31, 2020