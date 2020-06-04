Larry D. Johnson Larry Dee Johnson, 84, of Lee's Summit, MO, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 6th at First Baptist Church of Lee's Summit. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the church. Larry was born December 26, 1935, in Butler, MO, the son of Lynwood and Lorene (Marshall) Johnson. He was a supervisor for a Gas Service Company for 33 years, retiring in 1991. He was also a building inspector for the City of Lake Lotawana. Larry was a member of First Baptist Church of Lee's Summit for 62 years. He was a board member of the Lee's Summit Youth Baseball Association and was a Little League baseball coach. Larry was an avid fisherman at the lake and enjoyed crappie fishing, Royals games, small engine repair, and especially spending time with his grandchildren. Larry was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: Leland Johnson and Donald Johnson; and one sister, Rita Scott. His survivors include his wife, Francine Johnson of the home; daughter, Marsha Moore (Terry) of Lee's Summit; son, Michael Johnson of Lee's Summit; two sisters: Jeweldine Smith of Adrian, MO, and Linda Zelazny (Jerry) of Sierra Vista, AZ; and three grandchildren: Tynon Dee Johnson, Lindsey Moore, and Jeremy Moore. Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO 816-690-4441



