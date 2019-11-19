|
Larry Dale Howard Larry Dale Howard, 77, of Holt, MO passed away Tuesday, November 12th at his home. Visitation is scheduled on Saturday, November 23rd from 1:00 2:30 pm followed by services at Hidden Valley Funeral Home in Kearney, MO. Larry was born on October 10, 1942 in Carrollton, MO. He was the 11th of 11 children born to Charlie C. and Tempy E. (Scott) Howard. Larry moved to Kansas City at the age of 16. He attended Northeast High School. During high school, Larry started a small trash hauling business in the Northeast. He married Martha June Benner in September of 1962. With the start of a family, Larry became an electrician. They had three children, Tempy V Rowlett of Graham, MO, Larry Daniel Howard of Holt, MO and Charlene M Lee of Holt, MO. Larry and Martha divorced in 1982 but remained friends until her passing in 2011. Larry joined the IBEW Local #124 and spent a lot of his career as an electrician in the Hunt Midwest Underground and Space Center. In the early to mid 80's, Larry co-owned The Caves restaurant and bar. Later he owned another restaurant and bar in the Northland named Charlies Cave. Larry retired in 1998 and remained a lifetime member of the IBEW. Larry stayed active after retirement by scrapping junk, selling barrels, having garage sales and visiting with friends in his garage. Larry will be remembered by daughter, Tempy and husband Alan; son, Larry (Danny) and wife Mary; daughter, Charlene (Charlie) and husband Jimmy and honorary son, Danny Dwyer (Bear); also grandchildren; Jeremy Carder and wife Kate of Chesapeake, VA; Samantha Wohletz of Holt, MO and great grandchildren; Juliana and Jesse Carder of Chesapeake, VA and Samantha is pregnant with a future great-grandson. Larry will also be missed by his surviving siblings, Marguerite Adair of Blue Springs, MO and Kenneth Howard of Wheatland, MO as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles L Howard, Paul E Howard, Robert W Howard, Donald L Howard, Chester L Howard, David A Howard and Daniel B Howard and sister; Frances M Collins.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 19, 2019