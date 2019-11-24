|
|
Larry Dean Barrows Larry Dean Barrows, 66, of Kansas City, MO passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at his farm in Excelsior Springs, MO. Larry was born February 15, 1953, in Hannibal, MO, the son of Ben and Lorene (Stone) Barrows. He was united in marriage to Donna Bergthold on June 11, 1983, in Kansas City, MO. Larry graduated from Northeast Missouri State University (Truman State University) in Kirksville, MO, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Education. He enjoyed planting trees in his orchard and spending time with his family. Larry is survived by his wife Donna of Kansas City, son, Anthony Otoya of Kansas City, brother, James Barrows (Sarah) of Kansas City, nephews, Matthew Barrows (Katie) and Ryan Barrows (Alicia) and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents. Graveside services were held November 23, 2019, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, north of Macon, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 24, 2019