Larry Dean Sheldon Larry Dean Sheldon, 76, of Olathe, passed away on April 29, 2019. He was born on November 9, 1942 to Dan and Dorothy (Potts) Sheldon in Leavenworth, KS. Larry grew up in Winchester, KS where he attended high school and graduated in 1960. After high school, he attended Washburn University where he was a member of Kappa Sigma. He went on to finish his education at UMKC School of Dentistry and graduated in 1967. Larry joined the Navy Dental Corps as a Lieutenant and served 2 years of active duty in Charleston, SC from 1967-1969. He then continued his service for 10 years in the Naval Reserve Dental Corps retiring with rank of Commander. In June of 1969, Larry started a dental practice in downtown Olathe where he practiced for 40 years, that practice continues on today. Larry was a member of many local organizations including the Olathe Jaycees, Olathe Parks & Recreation, and the American Legion. In his retirement, he enjoyed mission trips to Kenya. Larry was an avid sports fan, especially the KU Jayhawks and golfing. Most of all, Larry enjoyed being with his friends and family. Larry is survived by his loving sons, Daniel (Lori) Sheldon, Christopher (Megan) Sheldon, and Matthew (Adriana) Sheldon; their mother, Barbara Sheldon; brother, Richard "Dick" (Kathy) Sheldon; and nine grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dan and Dorothy. The family will receive guests for a visitation from 6pm-8pm on Friday, May 10, 2019, at Penwell Gabel's Olathe Chapel. The funeral service will be held at 10am on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection Wesley Chapel, in Leawood. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to The Joshua Center for Neurological Disorders, 400 E. Bannister Rd. Ste. A, Kansas City, MO 64131. To leave a message for the family, visit www.PenwellGabelOlathe.com.

Published in Kansas City Star on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary