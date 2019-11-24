|
Larry Dean Taylor Larry Dean Taylor, 65, passed away on November 12, 2019 in Springfield, MO. Larry was born in Wichita, KS and raised in Kansas City, MO. He was a graduate of Ruskin Heights High School and in 2017 retired after 40 years in the electrical business. In retirement, Larry lived at Lake Pomme de Terre. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Taylor and Delores Vincent and is survived by his son Josh Taylor (Lindsay) of Raytown, MO, daughter Katherine Taylor and two grandchildren, Joshua Taylor and Noelle Taylor, all of Raytown, MO, sister Deborah Fite ( Bob) of Lake Pomme de Terre, brother G.W. Taylor of Lenexa, brother Drex Salazar (Patty) of El Dorado Springs, MO and his wife. Services for Larry will be held at a later date.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 24, 2019