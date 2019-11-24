Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Dean Taylor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Dean Taylor Obituary
Larry Dean Taylor Larry Dean Taylor, 65, passed away on November 12, 2019 in Springfield, MO. Larry was born in Wichita, KS and raised in Kansas City, MO. He was a graduate of Ruskin Heights High School and in 2017 retired after 40 years in the electrical business. In retirement, Larry lived at Lake Pomme de Terre. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Taylor and Delores Vincent and is survived by his son Josh Taylor (Lindsay) of Raytown, MO, daughter Katherine Taylor and two grandchildren, Joshua Taylor and Noelle Taylor, all of Raytown, MO, sister Deborah Fite ( Bob) of Lake Pomme de Terre, brother G.W. Taylor of Lenexa, brother Drex Salazar (Patty) of El Dorado Springs, MO and his wife. Services for Larry will be held at a later date.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -