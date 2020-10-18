Larry Don Crutchfield

October 7, 2020

Macon , Missouri - Larry Don Crutchfield, The Bull, was born January 6, 1943 in Macon, Missouri to Evelyn and Don Crutchfield. He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved brother, Terry Crutchfield. He is survived by his children Sarah Crutchfield, Andy and Tamie Crutchfield, and two grandsons Nicholas and Reed Crutchfield of Mission, Kansas, sister-in-law Adean Crutchfield, nephew Neil Crutchfield and niece Amy Gray of California.

Larry played college football at Missouri Valley University in Marshall, Missouri where he is enshrined in the football hall of fame at Missouri Valley. Larry loved Johnny C's pizza, playing singles and doubles tennis at Homestead Country Club and eating at the Pickle Barrel, reading National Geographic, and watching football with his friends. Larry coached football for many years in Shawnee Mission. He was especially proud of his Indian Hills teams. Larry loved to vacation in Sanibel Island, Florida. Later in life, he found a passion for ballroom dancing. Larry was in the door and hardware business. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Children's Mercy Endocrine/Diabetes Clinic. Celebration of Life TBD.





