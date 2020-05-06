Larry Don Miller Larry Don Miller 79, of Sunrise Beach MO (formerly of Lee's Summit MO) passed away unexpectedly on April 30, 2020. Born on May 3, 1940, in Albany MO he was the first of two sons born to Henry and Marjorie (Gibson) Miller, both of whom preceded him in death. He attended church services at Ozark Chapel United Methodist Church, Laurie MO. Larry is survived by Marilyn of the home, three children from his marriage to Suzan (Ethridge) Miller, a daughter Traci Silvey, (husband Mike) and sons Ryan Miller and Phillip Miller, six grandchildren Morgan Miller, Spencer, Sophie and Sebastian Silvey, Valentina and Gwendolyn Miller, one brother David Miller, (wife Jackie), two nieces Jennifer and Dana Miller and many extended family and friends. Cremation with a Celebration of Life to be held this Summer.



