Larry E. Everitt Larry E. Everitt, 82, passed away at his home in Leavenworth on Sunday, Jan. 12th. He was a 30 year resident of Brookside in KC, MO. He leaves his wife, Donna Fletcher and daughters, Sylvia Muskrat of Winslow, AR and Tina (Craig) Hoover of Lenexa, KS. He was in the US Army for 27 years and worked at Sprint and Yellow Freight. Viewing: Davis Funeral Chapel, Friday, Jan. 17th from 5-8, Funeral: Monday, Jan 20th, 11 am at High Prairie Tabernacle Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The CW Parker Museum or any of the many other organizations that he supported. Arrangements entrusted to Davis Funeral Chapel. Condolences may be left on Larry's online guestbook at www.davisfuneralchapelinc.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 19, 2020