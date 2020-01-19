Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Chapel, Inc - Leavenworth
531 Shawnee
Leavenworth, KS 66048
(913) 682-5523
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Davis Funeral Chapel, Inc - Leavenworth
531 Shawnee
Leavenworth, KS 66048
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
High Prairie Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Everitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry E. Everitt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry E. Everitt Larry E. Everitt, 82, passed away at his home in Leavenworth on Sunday, Jan. 12th. He was a 30 year resident of Brookside in KC, MO. He leaves his wife, Donna Fletcher and daughters, Sylvia Muskrat of Winslow, AR and Tina (Craig) Hoover of Lenexa, KS. He was in the US Army for 27 years and worked at Sprint and Yellow Freight. Viewing: Davis Funeral Chapel, Friday, Jan. 17th from 5-8, Funeral: Monday, Jan 20th, 11 am at High Prairie Tabernacle Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The CW Parker Museum or any of the many other organizations that he supported. Arrangements entrusted to Davis Funeral Chapel. Condolences may be left on Larry's online guestbook at www.davisfuneralchapelinc.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -