Larry Eledge
Larry Eledge
September 14, 2020
Lee's Summit, Missouri - Larry Eledge, 77, of Lee's Summit, MO., died of cancer Sept. 14, 2020. He passed away peacefully at home with his wife, Caroline and family by his side.
Born in Omaha, Nebraska, Mr. Eledge graduated from the University of Nebraska and also earned dual master's degrees from Webster University. Mr. Eldege proudly served in the US Navy. He worked in the oil and gas industries; also as project management and information technology during his long career, for employers that included the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the USDA and Ferrell Gas.
Mr. Eledge was known for his love of adventure and sense of humor and friends remember his hospitality and lifelong interest in learning.
Survivors include his loving wife, Caroline Yeo Eledge; his sister-in-law Barbara Yeo Ramsey and brother-in-law Bill Ramsey; his nieces and nephews; Nancy and Troy Reazin, Burt and Christy Yeo, Jack and Julie Yeo, William and Kristen Ramsey, Megan and Matthew Unkenholz and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
Mr. Eledge is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Alice Eledge; his sister Jeannine and brother-in-law Frank Gelecki; his mother-in-law, Freda Yeo; and his sister-in-law Mary Dee Yeo Adam.
Memorial Service will be held October 24 at 11:0 am at the Country Club Christian Church.



Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Country Club Christian Church.
October 16, 2020
Larry was a class act, gentleman, and intelligent person. He will be greatly missed.
Tanya Fenster
Friend
October 16, 2020
