Larry F. Kelly Larry F. Kelly, 87, Atchison, Kansas passed away on March 19, 2020. Due to the global pandemic and restrictions, family and friends were unable to say their "farewells". A Celebration of Life Mass will be held Saturday July 18, 2020 at St. Benedict Church, Atchison at 1pm. A reception to honor Larry will be at the VFW in Atchison from 3 to 5 pm. Please come and tell your favorite or best story about Larry. Food will be provided and a cash bar available. Survivors include: his six daughters, Erin Kelly, Topeka, Kansas, Brigid Kelly Lee, Richland, Washington, Katy Kelly Keller, Lake Dallas, Texas, Laura (John T.) O'Grady, Atchison, Kansas, Eileen Kelly Thornton, Lorena, Texas, Megan (Lyndon) Black, Flower Mound, Texas, 16 grandchildren, 2 great grandsons, three brother in law, John White, Belvue, Kansas, Fr. Robert White, SJ, Nyrobi, Kenya, Fr. Jim White, SJ, Kansas City, Kansas; and numerous nieces and nephews. Larry was preceded in death by his wife Jacqueline White Kelly, two brothers, Edward Kelly and Ralph Kelly, and two sisters, Mary Grame and Patricia McDonald.



