Larry G. Hinton Larry G. Hinton, 78, Overland Park, Kansas, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019. Larry was born December 19, 1940 in Independence, Missouri. He spent the majority of his life working as a pharmacist at Baptist Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Preceding him in death is his wife, Martha Hinton, of 49 years and his five siblings. He is survived by daughter, Melissa Hinton, Sioux Falls, SD; daughter, Bo Youngblood (Cody), Linwood, KS; son, Stuart Hinton (Beth), Overland Park, KS; and five grandchildren, Gabe, Sean, Morgan, Carly, and Carson. He leaves behind many other extended family and friends. He was a loving father and grandfather who will be missed dearly.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 12, 2019