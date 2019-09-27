|
|
Larry G. Smith Larry G. Smith, 78, passed away September 25, 2019, at his home in the Kansas City Northland. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am, followed by services at 11:00 am, on Monday, September 30, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty. Burial with military honors in Glenridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the . Larry was born July 22, 1941, in Kimball, SD, the son of Dallas and Fern Smith. He served in the U.S. Army First Air Cavalry during the Vietnam War and was awarded a Bronze Star. Following high school graduation in 1959, Larry went to work for Rothenburg and Schloss Wholesale Goods Distribution Company in Tulsa and Joplin. He was drafted into the military in August, 1966. After serving in Vietnam, Larry returned to work for Rothenburg and Schloss in Denver, Wichita and finally Kansas City where he was promoted to Vice President of Sales. He later worked for Zippo Manufacturing until retirement in 2007. Following retirement, Larry kept busy on the 11 acres he and his wife Dorothy lived on, while she continued to work in her private mental health therapy practice. He enjoyed their horses, dog and cats, and most of all time with their three grandsons. Survivors include his wife, Dorothy; sister, Sharon Buckmaster; brother, Darllas Smith; step-daughter, Annette Kearns; step-son, Jamie Dailey; step-daughter, Andrea Dailey; and three grandsons, Brooks, Bryson and Brandt Dailey. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 27, 2019