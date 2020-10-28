Larry Galloway

September 11, 1938 - October 21, 2020

Overland Park, Kansas - Larry L. Galloway, 82, went to be with the Lord on October 21, 2020.

He was born (to the late Margarete & Edwin Galloway) on September 11, 1938 in Onaga, KS. After graduating from North Kansas City High School in 1956, Larry then served as a Supply and Material Facility Specialist in the Air Force from 1959 to 1965. From there he went on to work at Hallmark Cards at Liberty Distribution where he worked for 42 years and had a warehouse dedicated in his name, known as The Lee Warehouse.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 47 years, JoAnn (Holek) Galloway, his brother, Gerald Galloway, and his sister Judy Galloway. He is survived by daughters: Janet (Gregg) Creten of Kansas City, KS; Connie Anthony of Overland Park, KS; Karen (David) Vickers of Independence, MO; and Kristen (Brad) Willits of Lenexa, KS; and six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Larry also leaves behind a sister, Betty Malone of Louisiana.

A funeral mass will be held on Friday, October 30th at 10:00am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 11311 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203. Due to COVID there is no visitation prior to service. *The family also plans to have a celebration of life in the spring at Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store