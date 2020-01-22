Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Larry Gene Frew

Larry Gene Frew Obituary
Larry Gene Frew Larry Gene Frew , 80, of Kansas City, Kansas, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at his home. Funeral Service; 10:00 AM Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Wyandotte County Christian Church, 13700 Leavenworth Road Kansas City, KS. Burial; Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation; 5-7 PM Thursday at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Show-Me Christian Youth Home, Feed the Children, or Wyandotte County Christian Church. Arrangements; Porter Funeral Home 1835 Minnesota, Kansas City, KS
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 22, 2020
