Larry J. Winters Larry Joe Winters, 80, a longtime Liberty resident, passed away April 4, 2019, at Liberty Hospital with family at his side. He was born July 6, 1938, in Oklahoma City, OK, the son of Julian Euel and Dorothy Elizabeth (Evans) Winters. Along with his parents, Larry was preceded in death by three brothers and a step-sister. Larry served in the U.S. Air Force from 1956 until receiving honorable discharge September 20, 1960 as Airman Second Class. His career with Yellow Freight as an over-the-road truck driver began in 1974 and spanned 40 years. Larry proudly clocked three million-plus accident-free miles. He was a longtime member of the Teamsters' Local 41, was a 32nd degree Mason and member of the Scottish Rite Bodies. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Mary Ann (Sauers) Winters; children, Deanna Lynne Weirich (Bryan), Larry Julian "Bo" Winters and Jerry Dean Winters; seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren and a seventh due in July; sisters, Judith Galindo (Adolph) and Deborah Seals (Wyley); Mary Ann's brother, Herbert Sauers (Alana); as well as many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Larry requested no services. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.

