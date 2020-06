Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Larry's life story with friends and family

Share Larry's life story with friends and family

Larry Jacob Singer 76, died June 28, 2020. Visitation: June 30 at Pebble Creek Assembly of God, 13800 East 51st Street Kansas City, MO from 10-11 am with the funeral at 11 am. Arr: Royer's New Salem, Independence, MO



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store