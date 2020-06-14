Larry Jay Koenigsdorf Larry Jay Koenigsdorf, 72, of Overland Park passed away on June 10, 2020. Larry was born to the late Robert and Madeline Koenigsdorf April 21, 1948 in Kansas City, MO. Larry graduated from Southwest High School in 1966, and had a long career at H.D. Lee Company. Larry loved his time in scouting and reached the rank of Eagle Scout. He enjoyed music and performing karaoke (known as Larryoke). A passionate sports fan, he was a long-time fan of the Kansas City Royals, Chiefs, and University of Oklahoma football. Larry is survived by three children, Jason Koenigsdorf and Michael Koenigsdorf of Durham, NC, Dr. Laura Russell (Jason) of Asheville, NC and two grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Mary Gay Rogers (Don White) and Barbara McNeile (Jim), both of Overland Park. A family ceremony will be held.