Larry Joseph Kist Larry Joseph Kist was born 12/1/1941 in Lexington, Missouri to Gerald and Doris (nee Finch) Kist. He grew up and attended school in Hardin, Missouri. Larry attended Central Missouri State College (now UCM) where he played football. After graduation, he attended pharmacy school at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. Larry was drafted into the Army at the age of 25, where he served in Germany. After the army, Larry worked for the American Cancer Society and the Kidney Foundation, where he found a passion that would drive the rest of his career. Larry shared a vision with a group of medical professionals and together, in 1973, they founded the Midwest Organ Bank. It was one of the first organ procurement organizations in the country and later became the Midwest Transplant Network. He was its Chief Executive Officer and led the organization from its infancy in 1973 until 1997. Larry traveled the nation, educating the public and lobbying state and federal governments to break down barriers to donation. He continued to work for the organization until his retirement in 2006. Through his leadership and dedication in those early years, a solid foundation was created for the outstanding community-based organization the Midwest Transplant Network has become. Larry was a creative and supportive leader who set the foundation for the ongoing success of the Midwest Transplant Network. Many lives in our community were improved because of his efforts and focus on the mission of the Transplant Network. He was a kind person, cared deeply about, and wanted nothing but the best for the people he worked with and the people the Transplant Network served. He was highly respected and appreciated by those that he mentored over the years. He will be deeply missed, but his memory will live on. Larry's passion for his work was matched by his love for horses. Larry was a member of the American Quarter Horse Association for over 30 years. He bred and raced quarter horses, a business that was both rewarding and frustrating at times. In 2004, after building a new farm in Polo, he brought the horse program home. He enjoyed training new foals and loved the excitement of watching them race. Larry made many lifelong friends in the horse business. Larry is proceeded in death by his parents, Gerald and Doris; his brother Darrell; and his daughter Dana. He is survived by his wife Michele; sister Jackie Butch; two stepdaughters, Melinda (Michael) Orskog and Barbara (Heath) Lavelock; two nephews, Jim Fisher and Toby (Angelique) Witherspoon; his cousin, Randy (Vickie) Kist; and two grandchildren, Lillian and Owen Orskog. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Midwest Transplant Network. Midwest Transplant Network 1900 West 47th Place, Suite 400 Westwood, KS 66205 Memorial services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, February 8, 2019, at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Military honors to be provided by United States Army and Ray County Veterans. Inurnment will be at a later date in Richmond Memory Gardens. Please share your memories of Larry by visiting www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.

